PDP pitches for probe into mysterious fire incidents

Srinagar, May 18: PDP expressed serious concern over an “unprecedented spike in fire incidents in Jammu and Kashmir over the last few months”, demanding a thorough and transparent inquiry into such a trend, asking the administration to make the finding of the probe public.
PDP Chief Spokesman in a statement has said that a dreadful spike in mysterious fire incidents is being witnessed across the state leaving masses petrified and anxious to the core. He said properties worth millions of rupees are destroyed in these unfortunate episodes.