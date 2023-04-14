PDP President writes to LG Sinha on blacklisting of contractors

According to a press note, the former chief minister has also written a letter to LG in this connection after meeting a delegation of contractors recently blacklisted by the UT administration.

“The letter denounces the administration's decision to blacklist contractors on mere assumptions of links with militants. Mehbooba's critical letter mentions that the majority of the contractors blacklisted by the LG administration don't have a militant past and have had no involvement in violent activities. Others had given up the path of militancy long before turning contractors,” the press release said.