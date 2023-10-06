PDP ‘ruined’ Waqf Board by bringing it under govt control: Altaf Bukhari

He stated that the ruling party at the time, led by Muftis, deliberately altered the autonomous stature of the Waqf Board, placing it under government control to settle political scores with its rival political party —the National Conference.

Apni Party President made these remarks while speaking to reporters at Dargah Hazratbal, following paying his obeisance at the revered shrine today.

He said, “The PDP, led by the Muftis, made a grave mistake during its tenure in government in 2003 by bringing the Waqf Board under government control, and the party did it deliberately to settle its score with its rival NC. Today, this prestigious institution grapples with a dire state of mismanagement from top to toe.”