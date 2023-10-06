PDP ruined Waqf Board by bringing it under Govt control: Altaf Bukhari

A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that speaking to reporters at DargahHazratbal after paying obeisance at the shrine, Bukhari said that the ruling party at the time, led by Muftis (Mufti Muhammad Sayeed and Mehbooba Mufti), deliberately altered the autonomous stature of the Waqf Board, placing it under government control to settle political scores with its rival political party - National Conference (NC).

“The PDP, led by the Muftis, made a grave mistake during its tenure in government in 2003 by bringing the Waqf Board under government control, and the party did it deliberately to settle its score with its rival NC. Today, this prestigious institution grapples with a dire state of mismanagement from top to toe,” he said.