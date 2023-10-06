PDP ruined Waqf Board by bringing it under Govt control: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Oct 6: Expressing profound concern over the mismanagement at the J&K Waqf Board, Apni Party President AltafBukhari Friday said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was responsible for rendering this prestigious institution into a mess by bringing it under the direct control of the government during its rule in 2003.
A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that speaking to reporters at DargahHazratbal after paying obeisance at the shrine, Bukhari said that the ruling party at the time, led by Muftis (Mufti Muhammad Sayeed and Mehbooba Mufti), deliberately altered the autonomous stature of the Waqf Board, placing it under government control to settle political scores with its rival political party - National Conference (NC).
“The PDP, led by the Muftis, made a grave mistake during its tenure in government in 2003 by bringing the Waqf Board under government control, and the party did it deliberately to settle its score with its rival NC. Today, this prestigious institution grapples with a dire state of mismanagement from top to toe,” he said.
Bukharicriticised the recent action taken by the Waqf Board authorities, which suspended several officers and staff members of HazratbalDargah, alleging negligence in their duties.
He said that ahead of Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board, DarakhshanAndrabi suspended these officers and staff members citing “grave negligence in their duties”.
Bukharicriticised the decision to suspend the employees, saying, “If any negligence has been observed at the shrine, those in leadership positions should be held responsible, not the underprivileged employees. The leaders at the top should acknowledge their role in any mismanagement at the holy shrine and should not make the poor employees scapegoats for their inability to manage the Waqf.”