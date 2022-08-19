PDP stages protest

Srinagar, Aug 19: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday took out a protest march here against the inclusion of non-local voters in the electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir.
Several PDP leaders led by the party's chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari took out the march from the party's head office near Sher-e-Kashmir Park here.
Bukhari said the protest was against the “electoral demographic change” through inclusion of “imported voters” in the J&K electoral rolls.
He said the rights of the people of J&K are being “trampled.”
“They started the process of taking away the peoples' rights and diluting public will here on August 5, 2019 and now they have added a new chapter to it by saying they will add non-local voters,”he said.