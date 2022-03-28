'PDP will decide about its participation after assembly polls are announced'

Srinagar, Mar 28: PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura today said that his party has always participated in elections and whenever the assembly polls are announced “we will take a call too to decide about our participation.”
According to a press note, he was addressing a PDP workers’ convention at party headquarter here today.
The outreach programme was led by PDP Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri, General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Aasiya Naqash, Ex Minister, Additional General Secretary Aga Syed Mohsin, Adv Yousuf Bhat ex MLA Shopian, Anjum Fazli, ex MlA, State Secretaries, Abdul Hameed Kohsheen and Haji Gh Mohuddin Wachi, State Secretary Youth Arif Liagroo and Distrct President Srinagar, Haji Parvez Ahmed.
While addressing the gathering, Veeri lauded the efforts of party workers for participating in the convention. He said that the PDP is true and only voice of people to fight for their rights and honour. “We will never let down our people. We will fight till our last breath for rights of our people,” he added.