PDP youth leader criticises NC
Pulwama, July 31: PDP youth leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra today criticised National Conference (NC) for only demanding holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
He was addressing a workers’ function here on the 24th foundation day of PDP. NC and PDP are part of Peoples Alliance for GupkarDeclration (PAGD)."One party demands statehood, another post of chief minister and the National Conference, the largest party, seeks only elections", said Parra
Meanwhile, a local news agency KNO, reports that PDP senior leader and youth presidentWaheed Para on Monday alleged that those people who are responsible for the 1987 election rigging, made SOG, Ikhwan and Pota are after elections only for power.
“Most of the parties are begging for elections, quarters and PSOs only. Those responsible for 1987 rigging, pushing youth to the gun by dispossessing democratic setup are begging for elections and alliance in Delhi. They made SOG, Ikhwan and POTA for power but PDP did not make such things but rather ended these,” he said.
Responding to Para’s allegations, the National Conference accused him of creating confusion among the opposition ranks “It seems Waheed Para's intention was to sow confusion among the opposition ranks,” the NC chief spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said. Taking to Twitter, Dar wrote, “If you feel suffocated within the alliance, simply walk away instead of resorting to fake narratives to justify your actions.” “While we are aware of your historical blunders, our priority was Unity,” he added.