PD&S Judge Budgam inaugurates 2nd National Lok Adalat

Nevertheless, Bench No 1, comprised of Khalil Ahmad Choudhary (Principal District and Sessions Judge Budgam) and Farah Bashir (Munsiff JMIC Budgam) Bench No 2 comprised of Aijaz Ahmad Khan (Additional District and Sessions Judge Budgam) and Sheikh Gowher Hussain (Special Mobile Magistrate Budgam) Bench No 3 comprised of Noor Mohammad Mir (Chief Judicial Magistrate Budgam) and Advocate Javid Ahmad Mir (Panel Lawyer DLSA Budgam). Bench No 4 comprised of Mir Wajahat (Sub Judge Chadoora) and Uzma Amin (Munsiff JMIC Chadoora) Bench No 5 Comprised of Massarat Jabeen (Munsiff JMIC Magam )In-charge (Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Beerwah) and Adv Mohammad Yaqoob (Panel Lawyer). Bench No 6 comprised of. Fakhar un Nissa (Munsiff JMIC Chararisharief) and N A Mashooq (President, Bar Association Chararisharief) Bench No. 7 Comprised of Dr. Syed Farhana Asghar (District Social Welfare Officer Budgam) and Mushtaq Ahmad Parray (Tehsil Social Welfare Officer Budgam) Bench No. 8 Comprised of . Zamir Ali (Assistant Labour Commissioner Budgam) and Farooq Ahmad (Labour Inspector Budgam) Bench No. 9 comprised of Mr. Imtiyaz Ahmad (Tehsildar Budgam) and Zubair Ahmad Wani (Naib Tehsildar headquarter). Cases for settlement included cases of Civil, Criminal Compoundable, Cheque bounce, Bank matters, MACT, Land Compensation, Matrimonial, Electricity and Pre-litigation matters. Further, Pre-litigation matters were taken up, which included PDD matters, bank recovery matters, PHE cases, Social Welfare Schemes, Labour, Revenue, Matrimonial disputes, land disputes, BSNL cases, municipality cases and other Government schemes etc.