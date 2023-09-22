Peace conference organised at Amar Singh College

Srinagar, Sep 21: On the occasion of International Peace Day, Gandhi Global Family organised a conference at Amar Singh College
The conference was presided over by D SP Warma of GCF. “Peace is the fundamental need of everyone regardless of the country, caste, creed and religion,” he said. Member GCF and social activist Jagdish Bharadwaj was present on the occasion.
GCF felicitated Azhar, President GGF Baramulla, Dr Abida, President GGF Kupwara and Reyaz President GGF Bandipora for their outstanding services toward the local community in Kashmir.