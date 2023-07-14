Peace, development not being digested by terrorists : Chug

He strongly condemned the terror attack on three non-local labourers in Shopian. According to a press not he was addressing a crucial review meeting of BJP at the party headquarters here. Chug chaired the meeting, which was also addressed by Ashok Koul, General Secretary Organisation, J&K BJP.

The review meeting reiterated the BJP's commitment to the progress and development of Jammu and Kashmir. The party remains dedicated to implementing effective programs and initiatives that foster unity, peace, and prosperity throughout the region, Chug said.