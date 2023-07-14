Peace, development not being digested by terrorists : Chug

Srinagar, July 14: Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary of the BJP and Prabhari Jammu and Kashmir, today said that the ongoing atmosphere of peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir is not being digested by the terrorists.
He strongly condemned the terror attack on three non-local labourers in Shopian. According to a press not he was addressing a crucial review meeting of BJP at the party headquarters here. Chug chaired the meeting, which was also addressed by Ashok Koul, General Secretary Organisation, J&K BJP.
The review meeting reiterated the BJP's commitment to the progress and development of Jammu and Kashmir. The party remains dedicated to implementing effective programs and initiatives that foster unity, peace, and prosperity throughout the region, Chug said.
While condemned the terrorist attack on three non-locals in the Shopian district, Chugh expressed his deep concern. He said it was attackers' desperation in the face of the positive developments taking place in Jammu and Kashmir.
Chugh emphasised that the people of Kashmir have realised that peace is the only way forward, thereby rejecting the terrorists' agenda. He denounced the division between locals and non-locals, categorising it as a result of frustration, and reinforced the idea that all citizens of India are united under one nation, transcending regional boundaries.Calling for justice, Chugh stressed that those responsible for this heinous crime must be swiftly brought to book. He extended his sympathies to the victims' families and prayed for their speedy recovery.
Ashok Koul, while assessing the progress of the "Sampark Se Samadhan" program, appreciated that the Abhiyaan was conducted extensively throughout the length and breadth of the Kashmir valley. The party leaders deliberated on the outcomes and discussed further strategies to enhance the effectiveness of the initiative.
Koul also reviewed the status of the ongoing "Mera Booth Mazboot" programme, which is being implemented in all corners of Kashmir, was also extensively discussed during the meeting. The leaders reviewed the program's impact and explored opportunities to strengthen its reach and impact in the region.