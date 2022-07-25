Peace is of utmost importance in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar July 25: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that the "way people throng the party’s public rallies indicates that they are determined to be part of the realistic politics in Jammu and Kashmir".
Bukhari was addressing the mega party convention at Dak Bungalow Khanabal in Anantnag. According to an Apni Party, Syed Altaf Bukhari said that Apni Party spokesman, the party "will not let down the people of J&K as the party, unlike the conventional political parties, has set achievable goals to ensure a better future for the people, especially the youth".
“We will not disappoint you. Our policy and goals are unambiguous and attainable. We want sustained peace here so that people could reap its benefits in terms of their political and economic empowerment. A peaceful atmosphere in J&K will fetch us everything that matters to the people,” he said.
“Above all, a peaceful atmosphere will ensure a safe and secure future for our young generation and the generations to come,” he added.
Condemning the "deceitful politics of the conventional political parties and so-called leaders", Bukhari said, “People have suffered hugely due to the deceitful politics of the conventional political parties in J&K. They deliberately kept people busy with unachievable goals and emotional slogans during the past so many decades to remain in power. Their unrealistic politics and unattainable goals eventually brought miseries and deaths to this place and landed our youth either in jails or in the graveyards.”
The Apni Party president alleged the traditional political parties "kept people occupied with politics based on hatred and falsehood". “Some of them promised you that they will get autonomy and self-rule, some promised plebiscite and some Azadi. Did they fulfill their promises during all these years? In fact, they never meant what they kept saying to people. They only wanted to attain power and remain in power. These so-called leaders have built empires for themselves due to their deceitful politics and brought deaths and destruction to the people,” he said.
Bukhari said that the Apni Party will continue to strive for the political and economic rights of the J&K people. "We will make every effort to ensure the political rights of the people are restored here. We will get back the state subject laws, and we will restore the historic Darbar Move practice in J&K when we get a mandate from the people,” he said.
“I promise you that you will not regret being a part of the Apni Party because we only promise what we know that can be fulfilled. We share our hearts with you, which is unusual in politics. We will continue telling the truth, even if it is bitter.”
Bukhari also expressed worry about the "growing drug menace in Anantnag and other places of the Valley". “I feel pained about the growing menace of drug abuse in various areas of the valley. Our young boys and girls are getting ruined, and it will eventually draw its adverse impact on the overall society if not controlled now,” he said.
He urged people to wage ‘Jihad ‘against drug abuse in society. “We ought to wage a jihad against this social evil because as a conscious society we cannot afford to see our youngsters getting poisoned due to this menace. Every one of you must take part in this Jihad and it must be started from our own homes,” he said.
Besides Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, the prominent party leaders and senior workers who were present on the occasion include Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Additional General Secretary Hilal Ahmad Shah, Party’s Chief Coordinator Abdul Majeed Padder, District President Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather, Provincial Secretary Nazir Ahmad Dialgami, Party coordinator for south Kashmir Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi, District Secretary Tariq Ahmad Veeri, Party leader and BDC Chairman Choudhary Abdul Hamid, party leader Bashir Bragam, Imaad Sahib, District President of the party’s youth wing Anis-ul-Islam Ganai, District Secretary youth wing Raja Showkat, Muzafar Ahmad khan, Parvez Ahmad Sheikh, and others.