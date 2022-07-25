Peace is of utmost importance in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Bukhari was addressing the mega party convention at Dak Bungalow Khanabal in Anantnag. According to an Apni Party, Syed Altaf Bukhari said that Apni Party spokesman, the party "will not let down the people of J&K as the party, unlike the conventional political parties, has set achievable goals to ensure a better future for the people, especially the youth".

“We will not disappoint you. Our policy and goals are unambiguous and attainable. We want sustained peace here so that people could reap its benefits in terms of their political and economic empowerment. A peaceful atmosphere in J&K will fetch us everything that matters to the people,” he said.

“Above all, a peaceful atmosphere will ensure a safe and secure future for our young generation and the generations to come,” he added.

Condemning the "deceitful politics of the conventional political parties and so-called leaders", Bukhari said, “People have suffered hugely due to the deceitful politics of the conventional political parties in J&K. They deliberately kept people busy with unachievable goals and emotional slogans during the past so many decades to remain in power. Their unrealistic politics and unattainable goals eventually brought miseries and deaths to this place and landed our youth either in jails or in the graveyards.”