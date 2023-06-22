Peace, strengthening of democracy in J&K | Altaf Bukhari urges Home Minister to announce CBMs

In his statement Bukhari said, "One of the major CBMs would be the announcement of assembly elections in J&K in order to enable the people to exercise their constitutional right to choose their own representatives, thereby promoting a stronger democratic process in the region."

Urging to put a stop to re-imposing of Public Safety Act (PSA) on the prisoners, he said that since the situation has changed for the better in the region, there is no need to put people behind bars for an extended period of time again. Bukhari said, “The individuals who have been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for their involvement in inciting violence and engaging in anti-national activities have undergone a significant transformation. Therefore, there is no need to re impose the PSA on them again; Instead, it is important to consider granting them an opportunity to lead peaceful and normal lives. The mindset of the people, especially the youth, has completely transformed with the realisation of the dividends of a peaceful environment.”