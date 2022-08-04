Peace, tranquility will provide political, economic empowerment: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said that peace and tranquility will provide political and economic empowerment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press note, he was addressing a party function in Uri. Large number of Panchayat members and other political workers joined Apni Party at the function.

“Unless we have sustained peace here, we will not be able to achieve political and economic empowerment for the people. Thus, Apni Party will continue striving for peace and harmony in J&K,” Bukhari said.