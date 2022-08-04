Peace, tranquility will provide political, economic empowerment: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said that peace and tranquility will provide political and economic empowerment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party function in Uri. Large number of Panchayat members and other political workers joined Apni Party at the function.
“Unless we have sustained peace here, we will not be able to achieve political and economic empowerment for the people. Thus, Apni Party will continue striving for peace and harmony in J&K,” Bukhari said.
He added that Apni Party’s agenda is to work for peace, prosperity and development of whole Jammu and Kashmir irrespective of its different geographical locations and without discriminating between the people of different religious faiths and political ideologies.
J&K is a single unit and all of its population deserves a dignified life and all regions equivalent development, the Apni Party President added.
Congress party’s leader Abdul Qayoom Pathan along with his companions and Raja Mukhtar Khan from Bijhama Uri, who has been associated with National Conference for the past 40 years also joined Apni Party. Bukhari warmly greeted the new entrants into the party fold.
“I wholeheartedly welcome you into the party. Your joining into Apni Party is very significant to us because the move indicates that you trust our unambiguous agenda and straightforward policies. And, I am sure your joining will strengthen Apni Party further in this important region of the Valley,” he said.
Bukhari added that the successive governments in J&K have always been overlooking Uri causing infrastructure deficit here and alienation to the people.
“Unfortunately, the so-called leaders who claimed to be the representatives of the Uri residents too have failed to lift the living standards of people in this area, over the past 75 years. But, I assure you that Apni Party will do everything to ensure prosperity and development to this border region,” he said.