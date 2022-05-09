Peace very imperative for development: Farooq Abdullah

“Putting the region back on the path of peace and development is going to be a long haul. It requires all of us to strive for unity. It requires us to converge our efforts. We have to help ourselves. No one would. Also we have to remain cautious of the designs of those who are hell bent to target J&K’s identity and diversity,” he said.

According to a press note, Dr Abdullah was speaking at Sogam- Lolab. He visited the place to express condolences with party’s district President Kupwara Qaiser Jamsheed Lone on the demise of his father Nazir Ahmad Lone.