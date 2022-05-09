Peace very imperative for development: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, May 9 : National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that peace is very imperative for development.
“Putting the region back on the path of peace and development is going to be a long haul. It requires all of us to strive for unity. It requires us to converge our efforts. We have to help ourselves. No one would. Also we have to remain cautious of the designs of those who are hell bent to target J&K’s identity and diversity,” he said.
According to a press note, Dr Abdullah was speaking at Sogam- Lolab. He visited the place to express condolences with party’s district President Kupwara Qaiser Jamsheed Lone on the demise of his father Nazir Ahmad Lone.
Accompanied by General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Mustafa Kamaal, senior leaders Mir Saifullah, and Kafilur Rehman, Dr Farooq participated in congregational Fateha Khawani at their ancestral graveyard in Sogam. Later, he visited the residence of the Qaisar Jamsheed Lone and Nasir Lone to participate in the Duaiya Majlis held for the Isaal-e-Sawaab of the departed soul.
Meanwhile Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, party leaders, media cell, YNC, Women’s wing, Minority cell functionaries participated in the congregational Fatiha Khawani of the late mother of the party provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani. On the occasion party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar presented a Sipas Nama to the provincial president.