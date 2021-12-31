'Peaceful burial' of Geelani major achievement of 2021, 'hybrid' militancy a challenge in 2022: IGP

Srinagar, Dec 31: Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Friday said that the "peaceful burial" of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani was a “major achievement” of the force in year 2021 while as the "biggest challenge for year 2022 will be dealing with the 'hybrid' militants.
The IGP Kashmir made the remarks at the year-end press conference at Police Control Room Srinagar this morning. “There was no law and order incident and burial (of SAS Geelani) remained peaceful. So I count this as the major achievement for police for the year 2021,” the IGP said.
Geelani died on September 1, 2021 at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar. Shortly after his death, authorities had suspended mobile Internet and telephony service.
IGP Kashmir said that for the year 2022, "hybrid" militancy will remain as the biggest challenge for the police. Militants who aren’t categorized in police stations are described as “hybrids” by the police.
“After examining various CCTV footage, it was seen that young boys aged 17 years carry out attacks on policemen and security forces. These boys aren’t categorized anywhere neither do we have their photographs in police stations,” the IGP said adding police have made a list of 25 hybrid militants who aren’t categorized.
The IGP Kashmir said that "second major challenge will be to prevent policemen from becoming soft targets".
“Militants attacked unarmed policemen. A few were killed while coming out of masjids, some while going to markets and some while sleeping,” he said, adding that police will work to prevent such attacks in 2022.
As per the IGP Kashmir, there are 168 active militants in Kashmir at present with the number of locals and foreign militants almost equal. He said 171 militants were killed in year 2021 and almost equal number of pistols was recovered.
He said that "almost all top militant commanders have been killed and only four are active in valley now". As per the IGP, 34 civilians were killed this year against 37 last year.
“This year there was no collateral damage during encounters. Not a single civilian was killed in law and order incidents,” he said. He said curbing narco-trade will also be the top priority for the police besides preventing crime against women.