'Peaceful burial' of Geelani major achievement of 2021, 'hybrid' militancy a challenge in 2022: IGP

The IGP Kashmir made the remarks at the year-end press conference at Police Control Room Srinagar this morning. “There was no law and order incident and burial (of SAS Geelani) remained peaceful. So I count this as the major achievement for police for the year 2021,” the IGP said.

Geelani died on September 1, 2021 at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar. Shortly after his death, authorities had suspended mobile Internet and telephony service.