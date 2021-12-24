Peaceful movement right way to approach delimitation: Soz

Srinagar, Dec 24: Former union minister Saifuddin Soz said that the mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir should lead a peaceful movement instead of approaching the Supreme Court against the allotting of six seats to Jammu and only one seat to Kashmir.
“The Supreme Court will decide the case based on a ‘tight-jacketed rule’. The recommendation of the Delimitation Commission could be enough to convince the judiciary to accept the recommendation of the Delimitation Commission straightaway. Public opinion on this issue is the best course available to the mainstream and they should agitate this matter before the people of Jammu and Kashmir. A powerful, democratic, peaceful, and sustained public movement is the answer,” Soz said.