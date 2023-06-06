PEC signs MoU with GVEI to train student environment leaders

Titled as “Catch them Young”, the MoU was signed on the occasion of World Environment Day during a programme organised jointly by the two institutions to mark the special day. While speaking on the occasion, Dr. Salman Khurshid, chairman of PEC said that ‘our future depends upon how actions are taken now.” “The students have an important role to play in order to make our collective future secure, especially when it comes to environmental protection,” he said.

Highlighting the thinking behind signing the “Catch them Young” MoU with GVEI, he said that this programme “was devised to ensure that our students are encouraged to take active leadership roles. He said that the joint initiative of the two institutions will provide an opportunity to the GVEI students to deepen their own understanding of the environment and then play an active role in securing the environment. Chairman of GVEI, Mohammad Yousuf Wani, said that his institution will fully cooperate with PEC and a dedicated staff of GVEI will work with the team of PEC designated for this purpose to ensure the success of the campaign.