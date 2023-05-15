‘Pedal for peace’ held to welcome historic G20 meet in Kashmir

Meanwhile, taking another step towards promoting sports, the organisers assured to provide athletes with better opportunities in the sports fields in the near future. " The aim of organising this Cyclothon was actually to celebrate the arrival of foreign delegates associated with G20. This international event will significantly boost the local traditional art of handicraft, carpet and shawl weaving and enhance Kashmir's tourism sector on global level which in turn will create new sources of employment in violence hit Kashmir," Voice for Peace and Justice Patron, Farooq Ganderbali said.

With the arrival of G20 delegates in Kashmir for Y-20, the signs of the promotion of Kashmir's traditional handicrafts and tourism sector at the global level have become prominent, the organisers said. “The youth want more employment resources to be created in Kashmir besides sports to be promoted and nurtured so that the Kashmiri youth would showcase their talents at the international level,” they added.