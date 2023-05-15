‘Pedal for peace’ held to welcome historic G20 summit in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 15: In a grand welcome to the first ever historic G20 event in Kashmir, a spectacular cyclothon titled "Pedal for Peace" was organized in Ganderbal by a social voluntary organization 'Voice for Peace and Justice', in which more than 500 athletes from across Kashmir Valley participated.
With the arrival of G20 delegates in Kashmir for Y-20, the signs of the promotion of Kashmir's traditional handicrafts and tourism sector at the global level have become prominent, the organization said, in a statement, issued to the media.
“The new generation of Kashmir is fed up with the unfavorable conditions here and wants more employment resources to be created in Kashmir besides sports to be promoted and nurtured so that the Kashmiri youth would showcase their talents at the international level,” read the statement.
The cycle race, which was organized from Lar to Sher-i-Kashmir Park Manigam on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway Bypass passing through Sambal-Manigam areas of Ganderbal district, was divided into three categories, including senior and junior men and open age category for women.
World renowned cyclist Akbar Khan attended the opening and presentation ceremony as the Chief Guest who encouraged all participants and awarded cycles, trophies, cash prizes and certificates among the first, second and third positions in all the three categories.
Meanwhile, taking another step towards promoting sports, the organizers assured to provide athletes with better opportunities in the sports fields in the near future.
"The aim of organising this Cyclothon was actually to celebrate the arrival of Foreign delegates associated with G20. This international event will significantly boost the local traditional art of Handicraft, Carpet and Shawl weaving and enhance Kashmir's tourism sector on global level which inturn will create new sources of employment in violence hit Kashmir", Voice for Peace and Justice Patron, Farooq Ganderbali said.