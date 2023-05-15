‘Pedal for peace’ held to welcome historic G20 summit in Kashmir

The cycle race, which was organized from Lar to Sher-i-Kashmir Park Manigam on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway Bypass passing through Sambal-Manigam areas of Ganderbal district, was divided into three categories, including senior and junior men and open age category for women.

World renowned cyclist Akbar Khan attended the opening and presentation ceremony as the Chief Guest who encouraged all participants and awarded cycles, trophies, cash prizes and certificates among the first, second and third positions in all the three categories.

Meanwhile, taking another step towards promoting sports, the organizers assured to provide athletes with better opportunities in the sports fields in the near future.

"The aim of organising this Cyclothon was actually to celebrate the arrival of Foreign delegates associated with G20. This international event will significantly boost the local traditional art of Handicraft, Carpet and Shawl weaving and enhance Kashmir's tourism sector on global level which inturn will create new sources of employment in violence hit Kashmir", Voice for Peace and Justice Patron, Farooq Ganderbali said.