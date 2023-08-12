Kashmir

Pedestrian dies after hit by car in Anantnag

Police have taken cognizance of the incident.
Road accident (Representational Image) File

Anantnag, Aug 12: A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Paibugh area of Anantnag on Saturday morning, officials said. 

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the  pedestrian was injured after being hit a car near Paibugh Mattan. 

"He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead," he said. 

He has been identified as Ghulam Hassan Mir son of Habibullah Mir of Paibugh Mattan. 

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident. 

