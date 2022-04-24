Pediatric orthopedic surgical camp held in KMI

Srinagar, Apr 23: A free orthopedic surgical camp was held at Khyber Medical Institute (KMI) from April 17 to 22.
The event was organised by Khyber Medical Institute in collaboration with the team of doctors from Austria KBH and Ishwar.
“Reconstructive orthopedic surgeries were performed by the visiting team led by world renowned surgeon Dr Ernst Orthner. As many as 15 children underwent different difficult congenital foot deformity surgeries,” said Dr Showkat Shah, Medical Superintendent of Khyber Medical Institute. “The team will again visit the hospital in October this year,” Dr Shah added.