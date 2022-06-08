Penalty in absence of regular departmental inquiry is arbitrary, abuse of power: HC

The purpose behind holding preliminary enquiry, the court said, was only to take prima facie view as to whether there can be some substance in the allegations made against an employee, which may warrant regular enquiry.

The Court pointed out that the “evidence recorded in the preliminary enquiry cannot be used in regular departmental enquiry, as the delinquent is not associated with it and opportunity to cross examine the persons examined in such enquiry is not given.”

While the court said the inquiry cannot be conducted with a closed mind, it said the enquiry officer has to be unbiased.

“The rules of natural justice are required to be observed to ensure not only that justice is done but it is manifestly seen to be done”.