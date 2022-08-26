Pension Case: CAT orders AG’s personal appearance

“Even after the lapse of one year, nothing has been done by the authorities though there is a clear direction to finalise the pension of the applicant,” the counsel said. He submitted that the matter was earlier listed for two times but no compliance report has been filed by government. On July 7, he said, counsel for the authorities was directed to take instruction within one week failing which AG shall be personally present before the Tribunal.

“It is seen from the above correspondence that counsel for the respondents are taking orders of this Tribunal very lightly by not complying to the same,” the Bench said, adding, “The orders of this Tribunal should not be flaunted and need to be obeyed by the spirit.”