Pensioners, family pensioners in J&K to receive 28% DA from July 1, 2021

Srinagar Aug 2: The J&K government Monday sanctioned 11 percent increment in the Dearness Allowance to family pensioners and family pensioners effective from July 1 this year.

An order issued to this effect by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, who is also the Financial Commissioner, the existed rate of 17% DA has now been hiked to 28 percent and will be effective from July 1, 2021.

As per the order, the revised rate subsumes the additional instalments arising on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021 adding the rate of DA for the period from January 1, 2020 to June 30 2021 shall remain as 17 percent.