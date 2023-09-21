People across J&K unhappy, disappointed: Omar Abdullah

Addressing the convention, Omar Abdullah said, “Unemployment has broken all records. One day the recruitment process takes place, the second day it is cancelled and the third day the inquiry is started. People have been left to fend for themselves with skyrocketing prices of edibles, gas, and other essential items. Electricity meters are also a strange spectacle, first digital meters were installed and it was said that nothing better could be done than this and now smart meters are being installed. The condition of ration is also very different. During our times, 11 kg ration was provided per person and an additional quota was provided at 15 rupees per kg, but now it is difficult to get 5 kg and an additional quota has been kept, but its price has been kept at 25 rupees per kg. It is higher than the market prices.”

Expressing great concern over the plight of horticulturists, Omar Abdullah said, “It is now known what compelled the central government to remove the tax on American apples and walnuts. The Prime Minister wanted to invite the American President as a special guest on the 26th January ceremony. They made sure that apples, walnuts and dry fruits will come from America while our own apples, walnuts and dry fruits will rot in the markets.”