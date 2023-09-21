People across J&K unhappy, disappointed: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Sep 21: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed that the level of disappointment among the residents of Jammu and Kashmir with the current LG administration has reached unprecedented heights.
He said this while addressing a massive one-day party workers convention at Handwara. The convention was convened and organized by Senior party leader and former Minister Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan.
Calling out the policies of the incumbent government, Omar said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is different now, people are unhappy and disappointed in every region, youth are angry, chaos is everywhere, inflation is touching new heights. “On the other hand, LG claims that 80 percent people are happy with him and they do not want assembly elections to be held.”
Addressing the convention, Omar Abdullah said, “Unemployment has broken all records. One day the recruitment process takes place, the second day it is cancelled and the third day the inquiry is started. People have been left to fend for themselves with skyrocketing prices of edibles, gas, and other essential items. Electricity meters are also a strange spectacle, first digital meters were installed and it was said that nothing better could be done than this and now smart meters are being installed. The condition of ration is also very different. During our times, 11 kg ration was provided per person and an additional quota was provided at 15 rupees per kg, but now it is difficult to get 5 kg and an additional quota has been kept, but its price has been kept at 25 rupees per kg. It is higher than the market prices.”
Expressing great concern over the plight of horticulturists, Omar Abdullah said, “It is now known what compelled the central government to remove the tax on American apples and walnuts. The Prime Minister wanted to invite the American President as a special guest on the 26th January ceremony. They made sure that apples, walnuts and dry fruits will come from America while our own apples, walnuts and dry fruits will rot in the markets.”
To those who continue to oppose the J&K National Conference, Omar Abdullah said that the colour of the flag of the National Conference is red because of the sacrifices and warm blood of the dedicated leaders, officials and workers of this party. “We are not among those who, seeing the situation, hoisted the flag of another country and encouraged the youth to pick up guns and are sitting in the Raj Bhavan today,”