People aghast over non-completion of widening of Kakudahri Ashpora road

Kupwara, Sep 23: The residents of Kakudahri and other adjacent villages in Ashpora area of north Kashmir's Handwara Sub District Friday expressed strong resentment against Roads and Buildings Department for non completion of widening of their road thus putting them into a lot of inconvenience.
The residents said that the widening and macadamisation of road was approved after they had approached the concerned department for several years.
"We were pleased after men and machinery were pressed in for widening of our road but after carrying widening for few days, the machinary was shifted from here leaving locals disheartened," a local PhD scholar Showkat Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.
"We were told that not only widening but its macadamisation would be also carried out this year but that seems to be a distant dream now as the year is approaching towards end," he added.
Executive Engineer Roads and Buildings Division Handwara Sohail Ahmad said that the project has been approved under NABARD and the department has substantial funds for this project.
"The machinary has been shifted to other project which is near completion. In a couple of days work would be resumed on Kakudahri Ashpora road," Executive Engineer added.