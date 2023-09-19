People cannot bear further deaths, destruction: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Sep 19: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari paid glowing tributes to the security personnel and officials who sacrificed their lives in the operation against terrorists in south Kashmir's Kokernag.
He stated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have endured significant suffering due to the prolonged period of violence and can no longer bear witness to additional loss of lives and destruction on their land.
According to a statement, visited the residence of Ghulam Hassan Bhat, the former Inspector General of Police (IGP), in Humhama, Budgam, to offer his condolences for the loss of his son, DySP Muhammad Hamayun Muzammil Bhat, who, along with Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonack, laid down his life while fighting terrorists in the Gadole area of south Kashmir's Kokernag on Wednesday.
Bukhari conveyed his deepest condolences to the grieving family. He said, “It was a heart-wrenching experience to hear that Hamayun Muzammil, along with two other officials, in the battle against terrorists in Kokernag. Hamayun was a young man who had entered into marriage just last year and had recently been blessed with the birth of his first child. My heart goes out to the entire family, and I pray to the Almighty to grant them the strength needed to bear this irreplaceable and inconsolable loss.”
“The entire nation is deeply saddened by the events in Kokernag, and the nation stands in solidarity with the families of the martyred officers and other uniformed personnel,” he added.
Bukhari said that terrorism has cast a dark shadow over the region and its people. Thousands of innocent civilians and members of the armed forces have lost their lives due to senseless violence over the past three decades. He stated, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have endured immense suffering due to this prolonged phase of violence. They can no longer tolerate additional loss of lives and destruction on their land. Therefore, it is imperative that everyone unite against terrorism, and acts of terror must be vehemently condemned by all.”