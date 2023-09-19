People cannot bear further deaths, destruction: Altaf Bukhari

According to a statement, visited the residence of Ghulam Hassan Bhat, the former Inspector General of Police (IGP), in Humhama, Budgam, to offer his condolences for the loss of his son, DySP Muhammad Hamayun Muzammil Bhat, who, along with Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonack, laid down his life while fighting terrorists in the Gadole area of south Kashmir's Kokernag on Wednesday.

Bukhari conveyed his deepest condolences to the grieving family. He said, “It was a heart-wrenching experience to hear that Hamayun Muzammil, along with two other officials, in the battle against terrorists in Kokernag. Hamayun was a young man who had entered into marriage just last year and had recently been blessed with the birth of his first child. My heart goes out to the entire family, and I pray to the Almighty to grant them the strength needed to bear this irreplaceable and inconsolable loss.”