People demand Srinagar bound RTC bus service from Handwara

Kupwara: The residents of Handwara on Tuesday demanded a Srinagar bound Roads Transport Corporation (RTC) bus service from main town Handwara.
They said that although Handwara caters a huge chunk of population but unfortunately Srinagar bound SRTC bus service has not been started thus giving tough time to locals.
They said that only a single private bus runs between Handwara and Srinagar. “The private bus leaves from Handwara at 7: 30 am every day and whoever misses the bus, does not have any other alternative but to board a cab by paying Rs 200 from one side,” a local Irfan Hassan from Herpora Handwara told Greater Kashmir.
"We have several times brought this issue into the notice of concerned officials but nothing has materialised so far," a local Iqbal Ahmad said.
They appealed Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Khalid Jahangir to look into the matter so that the locals of Handwara may feel respite.