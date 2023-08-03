People destroy bhang cultivation in Magam

A group of youth at Magam led by Syed Ali Asgar Razvi, a social worker along with various youth volunteers, joined forces with the Magam police of Budgam district to eradicate drugs, especially self-grown cannabis. The campaign started under the leadership of Ali Asgar Razvi, and the youth volunteered with the police to destroy all cannabis at Magam in Budgam.

SDPO Magam Aftab Ahmed and other officers were also present on this occasion and police personnel also actively participated.