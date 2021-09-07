People expect early statehood restoration: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Sep 7: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Tuesday said that people expect an early restoration of statehood ahead of the assembly elections in J&K.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that addressing a function at the Apni Party office at Lal Chowk, Bukhari said that the party leadership played a pivotal role in breaking the political logjam relenting efforts with regard to safeguarding the rights and interests of the people of J&K.

He said that the Apni Party believes in the service of people and had from day one pursued the issues that matter the most for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have never indulged in deceitful politics. What we said on day one, we have maintained that stand and have never compromised or shied away from voicing the concerns of people in and outside J&K,” Bukhari said.

He said that the Apni Party believes in the significance of a political worker who kept the democratic process alive despite the turbulence in J&K.

Bukhari said that the Apni Party would never compromise on its socio-economic and political agenda and ensure that whatever had been promised was delivered on the ground.

The statement said that he was speaking at a function in which scores of political workers including former State Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Muhammad Maqbool Bhat and various Panchayat representatives from Handwara joined Apni Party.