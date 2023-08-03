People facing hardships due to infrastructural deficit: Altaf Bukhari

He vowed that once Apni Party gets the public mandate to serve the people, it will prioritise and focus on equivalent infrastructural development and administrative transparency to ease people’s suffering and raise their living standards.

According to a press release, Altaf Bukhari made these comments during a meeting with a party delegation from the Rajouri district that called on him at the party headquarters in Srinagar today. The delegation was led by the in-charge of the Nowshera constituency, Balbir Sharma.