People facing hardships due to infrastructural deficit: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Aug 3: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Thursday, said that people in various areas across Jammu and Kashmir face hardships due to the infrastructural deficit and official apathy.
He vowed that once Apni Party gets the public mandate to serve the people, it will prioritise and focus on equivalent infrastructural development and administrative transparency to ease people’s suffering and raise their living standards.
According to a press release, Altaf Bukhari made these comments during a meeting with a party delegation from the Rajouri district that called on him at the party headquarters in Srinagar today. The delegation was led by the in-charge of the Nowshera constituency, Balbir Sharma.
“The visiting delegation members informed the party president about some specific public issues and grievances in their area. They also engaged in discussions with the president concerning various party matters and apprised him of the current political scenario in Rajouri district,” the press note said.
Bukhari said, “Apni Party is committed to striving for the social, economic, and political empowerment of the people in this region. Once we are given a public mandate to serve the people, we will waste no time in initiating the process towards achieving our objectives. We have a clear-cut vision to ensure sustainable prosperity and development in all regions of Jammu and Kashmir.”