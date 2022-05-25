People fed up , annoyed with deceitful politics of traditional parties in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party (AP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari, on Tuesday said people are fed-up and annoyed with the deceitful politics of the traditional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a party function here, he alleged that the traditional parties and their leaders have been befooling and misleading people by playing with their sentiments over the years.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been through the violent phase of history during the past few decades. Our youth deserve a better life and opportunities to fly high. Apni Party is committed to create an environment wherein people have more opportunities and prospects of a prosperous life ahead,” Bukhari said.