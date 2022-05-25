People fed up , annoyed with deceitful politics of traditional parties in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party (AP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari, on Tuesday said people are fed-up and annoyed with the deceitful politics of the traditional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a party function here, he alleged that the traditional parties and their leaders have been befooling and misleading people by playing with their sentiments over the years.
“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been through the violent phase of history during the past few decades. Our youth deserve a better life and opportunities to fly high. Apni Party is committed to create an environment wherein people have more opportunities and prospects of a prosperous life ahead,” Bukhari said.
He added that Apni Party is committed to create an environment wherein people have more opportunities and prospects of a prosperous life ahead. “Apni Party pursues an unambiguous agenda, which precisely is to ensure the development of Jammu and Kashmir and the economic and political empowerment of its people,” Bukhari said. According to a press note, Basharat Hussain, a prominent political activist from Pattan along with his followers joined Apni Party at party headquarters here.
Bukhari welcomed the new entrants.
Besides Basharat Hussain a prominent political activist from Pattan , Tariq Wani, Sameer Ahmad Dar, Muzamil Kamal, Altaf Ahmad, Aijaz Ahmad, Fazil Ahmad, Salik Umar, Basharat Hussain Najar, and Nazir Ahmad were those who joined the JKAP.
On the occasion, former Cabinet minister and Senior Vice President Gulam Hassan Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, District president and former MLA Sangrama Shoaib Nabi Lone, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, Vice Chairman DDC, and others were present.