People felicitated on Eid-e-Milad-un- Nabi (SAW)

In a statement, the Anjuman paid great tributes to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) the “saviour and benefactor of humanity”, “a blessing for all human kind” From His (SAW) birth to the present day, the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) guide mankind without discrimination, and until the Day of Judgment, the blessings of the Prophet (SAW) will continue to guide humanity.

The Anjuman urged the Muslims to make a commitment to follow the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) wholeheartedly to lead a fruitful and beneficial life and a earn the goodwill of Allah in the hereafter.