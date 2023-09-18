People hankering for basic civic amenities, utility services in Srinagar: NC

The NC leader said the incumbent J&K government is deliberately meting out step motherly treatment to the people of Srinagar. “The last time the suburbs of Srinagar had seen some development activity picking up in their locales was when Omar Abdullah was chief minister. Primary, secondary and tertiary health care centres have not seen any amplification in their basic infrastructure. It will not be an exaggeration to say that it has hit an all-time high. There is no accountability on ground; there is no semblance of good governance on ground. The widespread disarray and unaccountability that has beset the administration in J&K has plunged the urban life of Srinagar city into chaos. Drudging of the city’s waterways, installation of additional water pumps, macadamisation of interior alleys and road ways have been left in a limbo. The administration has also miserably failed to upkeep the important landmarks, heritage buildings and shrines in Srinagar,” he said.

Burgeoning unemployment in the city of Srinagar is worrisome, NC leader said while drawing the attention of the government towards the increasing unemployment in Srinagar.