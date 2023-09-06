People have expectations from Congress: Ghulam Ahmad Mir

Shopian, Sep 6: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir today said that people have high expectations from his party and great desire for change in the country given the NDA’s deceitful policies and failures to address multiple issues.
He added that peak unemployment, economic distress, unprecedented price rise, open loot and many other issues are responsible for pushing people towards economic backwardness leading to frustration and disappointment across the country.
According to a press release, he was interacting with some party workers at Kandi Shadab in Shopian District of South Kashmir. Mir interacted with party workers who apprised him about the organizational activities and multiple issues confronting the public.
During the interaction Party workers held threadbare discussions with Mir over the current state of affairs and suggested many important measures to rejuvenate the party in the district Shopian.
Mir laid emphasis over rejuvenating the party at booth level and told the party workers to start preparations for upcoming ULB and panchayat elections and other challenges especially Assembly and Parliamentary elections.
“People have strong urge for the Congress Party while having full faith and confidence in its pro people policies and the selfless services rendered towards public betterment,”he said.