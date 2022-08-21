People have social, political, economic interests in peaceful environment: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that J&K people have realised the fact that violence is the biggest enemy to their social, political and economic interests.”
He added that New Delhi does not necessarily need to have peace and tranquility in J&K, but the people of this region do because they have high stakes in a peaceful environment here.
According to a press note, Apni Party President was speaking at a largely attended public rally at Bemina area of the Shalteng assembly constituency in Srinagar. Besides the common masses, hundreds of party workers and prominent party leaders were present.
Bukhari expressed his gratitude to people for their enthusiastic participation in the rally.
He said, “Your enthusiastic presence in this rally indicates that you understand the fact that people inevitably need peace and tranquility in Kashmir for a better future.”
He added that people have faith in Apni Party’s agenda, which is to ensure sustained peace, durable prosperity, and economic development in J&K. “Our narrative promises a protected future for everyone, especially youth and womenfolk,”AP President said.
Bukhari reiterated his promise that Apni Party will continue its truthful politics and will never push people towards evil politics and unachievable goals.
He said, “Unlike the conventional political parties, Apni Party is determined to speak truth to the people even if that does not fetch much political decedents to us. We will not promise you moon and stars rather we will promise you only what we believe that we can fulfill.”
He added that Apni Party tells the youth that the path of violence has given people of this land nothing except destruction and miseries over the years. “Thus, we need to shun violence to pave a way for a peaceful environment which will eventually help us to attain everything that matters to people. Through peaceful means, we can also achieve political and economic empowerment for the people,” Bukhari said.
Taking a dig at the traditional political parties, Apni Party President said, “The traditional political parties and their leaders have been misleading the common masses over the past more than 75 years. One of the tallest leaders would change his stance every now and then like one changes his or her clothes. First, he decided to go with India, then he started a so-called ‘plebiscite movement’ here, then he returned to his earlier stance, and later he promised autonomy. In fact, all his U-turns were meant to keep a hold on power and create a political empire and legacy for his family and his future generations.”
“Then, we got another party here that tried to convince us that it will fight against the dynasty rule in J&K, but the leaders of this party ultimately formed its own family rule here by fooling people through deceitful slogans of self-rule, Pakistan, dual currency and so on,” he added.
Blaming the traditional political parties for the deaths and destruction in J&K, Bukhari said, “Their deceitful narratives and slogans pushed our youth to struggle for the unachievable goals, which eventually landed thousands of youngsters either in jails or in graveyards.”
Apni Party President further said that the traditional political parties are still trying to mislead the people by false promises and by building false narratives.
He said, “Now they are trying to fool people by saying that they will get article 370 back that was abrogated by the New Delhi on August 5, 2019. People must ask them how they are going to get it back and what would be their strategy to undo what was done on August 5.”
He added, “When an official uttered some misleading statement recently, these political parties tried to make a fuss about this statement for their political advantages. However, on Apni Party’s request, the GoI clarified that non-locals are not going to be enrolled in the voter list but only the J&K residents who have attained the age to vote will be incorporated into the list. This clarification has put an end to the fuss that the traditional parties had tried to create to sentimentalize common people for their own political gains.”
However, Syed Altaf Bukhari urged his party workers to keep an eye at electoral rolls to ensure nothing untoward happens. “You should watch the ongoing Special Summary Revision to make sure the process to smooth and transparent,” he said.