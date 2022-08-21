People have social, political, economic interests in peaceful environment: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that J&K people have realised the fact that violence is the biggest enemy to their social, political and economic interests.”

He added that New Delhi does not necessarily need to have peace and tranquility in J&K, but the people of this region do because they have high stakes in a peaceful environment here.

According to a press note, Apni Party President was speaking at a largely attended public rally at Bemina area of the Shalteng assembly constituency in Srinagar. Besides the common masses, hundreds of party workers and prominent party leaders were present.

Bukhari expressed his gratitude to people for their enthusiastic participation in the rally.

He said, “Your enthusiastic presence in this rally indicates that you understand the fact that people inevitably need peace and tranquility in Kashmir for a better future.”

He added that people have faith in Apni Party’s agenda, which is to ensure sustained peace, durable prosperity, and economic development in J&K. “Our narrative promises a protected future for everyone, especially youth and womenfolk,”AP President said.

Bukhari reiterated his promise that Apni Party will continue its truthful politics and will never push people towards evil politics and unachievable goals.