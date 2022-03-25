People in Drass, Kargil throng markets to get fresh vegetables, fruits

Drass, Mar 25 : People of Drass and Kargil in Ladakh region on Saturday were overjoyed as the Srinagar-Leh highway the only road connectivity between Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir reopened for traffic movement after near about three months during winter.
The road was closed in first week of January this year after heavy snowfall. Hundreds of Light motor vehicles mostly carrying essential supplies including fresh fruits and vegetables reached Drass and Kargil from Kashmir on Saturday on first day of the highway opening. Amid shortage of essential commodities particularly fresh fruits, vegetables and dates in Kargil district of Ladakh region, a large number of people thronged the nearby markets where they lined up for vegetables and other essential commodities. People from different areas of the Kargil district queued up in large numbers to get fresh vegetables .
The Srinagar-Leh highway is the main connectivity between Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir for transportation.
However this year the highway has been thrown open earlier as compared to last year. A local in Kargil said that they have not seen any fresh vegetables for the past three months adding that there was a demand of essential commodities in Kargil and they were facing inconvenience as the holy month of Ramadhan is approaching.