People in J&K have high stakes in peace: Altaf Bukhari

Blaming the traditional political parties for the awful situation that has been continuing in J&K for past more than three decades, he said , “We must not forget that those who choose the path of violence in the late 80s, where the young people who had full faith on the ballot and democratic process. But the power lust of the traditional political parties ruined everything here. The infamous rigging in 1987 elections forced these young people to choose the path of violence.”

He added that he will not make any observation on whether the decision of picking up arms was right or wrong. “History will be the judge of past occurrences. But at least we must acknowledge the undeniable fact that guns brought only deaths and miseries to the people of this land. It is also a fact that we could not defeat the Indian state by the force of guns. Let us accept the fact that we could not achieve what some people thought would be achieved by violence. Given these irrefutable facts, let us give a chance to peace and free and fair democratic process, which I believe would give us everything that matters to us,” he said.