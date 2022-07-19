People in J&K have high stakes in peace: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said that people in Jammu and Kashmir have high stakes in peace.
He emphasised on the restoration of peace and harmony in J&K. Bukhari added that only a peaceful environment will pave way for the development of the Union Territory (UT) and prosperity and employment opportunities for its people.
According to a press note, Bukhari was addressing a huge public rally at Wahi Gund, a village adjoining Kreeri Wagoora and Tangmarg areas of north Kashmir. He stressed on restoring peace and tranquility in J&K.
“The protracted conflict, bloodshed, and deaths have shattered Jammu and Kashmir to its core, and hurt the interests of its people over the years. Now, the only way forward is to reinstate sustained peace and tranquility in the region. Only a peaceful atmosphere would enable us to reset the goals for prosperity and development of our J&K,” Apni Party President said.
He added that people cannot afford to lose the future of another generation of Kashmir. “We have already lost a large number of people to the lingering instability and strife, but we have to stop the mindless conflict, which has given only miseries and devastation to this land and its people. Now, we ought to think about the future of our youth and the future generations.” Bukhari added.
Blaming the traditional political parties for the awful situation that has been continuing in J&K for past more than three decades, he said , “We must not forget that those who choose the path of violence in the late 80s, where the young people who had full faith on the ballot and democratic process. But the power lust of the traditional political parties ruined everything here. The infamous rigging in 1987 elections forced these young people to choose the path of violence.”
He added that he will not make any observation on whether the decision of picking up arms was right or wrong. “History will be the judge of past occurrences. But at least we must acknowledge the undeniable fact that guns brought only deaths and miseries to the people of this land. It is also a fact that we could not defeat the Indian state by the force of guns. Let us accept the fact that we could not achieve what some people thought would be achieved by violence. Given these irrefutable facts, let us give a chance to peace and free and fair democratic process, which I believe would give us everything that matters to us,” he said.
Bukhari explained it further, “Only the strong democratic institutions would empower people to protect their rights. People must use the power of the vote to attain the political and economic empowerment and protection of their rights.”
He urged the masses to vote for the Apni Party in the forthcoming elections. He said, “Unlike the traditional political parties we do not allure people by bogus promises. From its inception, the Apni Party has time and again said that it is for the peace, prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir. That is our key agenda, and your vote will enable us to shape and implement this agenda.”