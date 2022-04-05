People in Kupwara demand desilting of irrigation canals

Kupwara, Apr 5: People associated with agriculture and horticulture in this district Tuesday urged authorities for early desilting of irrigation canals. They said after desilting they will not face any difficulty in irrigating their farms and orchards in the coming months.
They alleged that every year the concerned department fails to desilt most of the irrigation canals across the district and consequently people are forced to desilt the canals on their own. “Irrigation department every year startsthe desilting process very late which really tells upon the crop production,” Block Development Council (BDC) Member Langate Showkat Pandit told Greater Kashmir. “I think this is the best time to desilt the canals, once the water starts to flow through these canals it gets difficult to take in hand the desilt process,” he added.
The farmers said that they have taken up this issue with the concerned officials earlier but no headway was made in this direction. They have once again urged district administration to take concrete steps in this regard so that people feel respite this year.
Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kupwara Ghulam Nabi Bhat told Greater Kashmir that he will certainly take up the issue with the concerned officers so that this genuine grievance of people is redressed.