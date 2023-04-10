People of Jammu, Kashmir on same page for their rights: Altaf Bukhari

He added, “Rather than providing job opportunities for the local population, outsiders are being given preference in the ongoing developmental projects. Ideally, locals should have been given priority for employment opportunities, but we observe that everyone from contractors to laborers is being brought in from outside, as if we have a shortage of manpower here in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Urging New Delhi to hold assembly elections in J&K without a further delay, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “Selecting their own representatives to serve in the government is a fundamental democratic right that must not be denied to the people. We have faith in the democratic values of our country, and we aspire to the same rights that are enjoyed by people in other regions of the country.”

He further said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered immensely over the past seven decades, bearing the brunt of wars in 1965, 1971, and 1999. They have been victims of killings, destruction, and bloodshed caused by the protracted phase of violence that began in 1990. Therefore, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are entitled to some relief in the form of the restoration of their fundamental, democratic, legal, and political rights. Nobody must not forget that the Maharaja acceded to India due to its democratic values, thus, the people of J&K deserve to enjoy the benefits of democracy.”

Apni Party President promised that if the party is elected to form the government, it will undertake a series of initiatives to ensure social justice and economic benefits for the people.

He said, “We have a vision and a roadmap to ensure the economic empowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I assure you that we will ensure impartial development of all regions and prosperity for all citizens, regardless of their regional, religious, or political affiliations.”

Expressing his concern about the pathetic condition of those who are working as daily wagers in various government departments for years, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “I promise you that we will ensure regularization of the daily wagers within 30 days after we if elected, take charge of the government.”