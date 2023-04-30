People of J&K can’t be deprived of elected govt for long time: Azad

Addressing a public gathering at Bandipora, he said that DPAP is a party that believes in democratic values and will ensure various pro- people initiatives are launched to benefit the weaker sections of people in the society if elected to power.

“ If the DPAP is elected to power we will ensure the poor are provided free electricity and other benefits so that they will not face a burden on their budget. We will also work to create diverse economic opportunities in various sectors including tourism, agriculture and horticulture so that the economy of common people improves,” Azad said. He added that when he was the chief minister of erstwhile J&K state, he granted the district status to Bandipora, opened hospitals, colleges and set up a long network of roads to benefit the people.