People of J&K disempowered: PC

Srinagar, Feb 10: Peoples Conference (PC) senior vice president and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil Thursday said that the decisions being taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government were aimed at disenfranchising and disempowering the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the people of Kashmir.
A statement of PC issued here said that addressing party workers meet in Srinagar, Vakil said that the draft proposal of Delimitation Commission was astonishing and sans any sense and logic.
“A nationalist person feels that with these decisions the people of J&K are not brought into national mainstream but are further alienated and pushed to the wall,” he said. Vakil said the recent report of Delimitation Commission is a glaring example of how people of J&K were disenfranchised and the demography was being forcefully changed under a well conspired plan.