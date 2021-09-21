People of J&K have expressed great faith in PM: Smriti Irani

The Minister presided over a day-long function organized by Directorate of ICDS and Department of Social Welfare in connection with celebration of 4th RashtriyaPoshanMaah 2021. The minister said that 31000 smart phones have been provided to 28000 Aganwadi Centers operational in the UT of J&K and about 9 Crore rupees have been provided as monetary relief to the deserving women and children across the UT of J&K under PoshanAbhiyan Scheme.

The Minister expressed gratitude and hailed the efforts of district administration for the measures taken to mitigate the effect of Covid-19 pandemic. She said that district administration has demonstrated commitment and dedication while rendering their services despite challenging circumstances. “I salute all COVID warriors, health workers, police, civil administration officials and other volunteers who despite all dangers put themselves into high risk and saved many precious lives,” she said.

Secretary Social Welfare, Sheetal Nanda in her welcome address said that the aim and objective of celebrating this PoshanMaah is to spread the message and awareness among the concerned about precautions and preventions during pre and post natal periods. Earlier the Minister laid the foundation stone for up-gradation and widening of 10 Km road from Budgam to Mamat to Handjan coming at a cost of Rs 5.85 crore to be executed by NABARD .

Later the Minister chaired the meeting of officials of district administration to review up-gradation and reformations besides completion of various developmental initiatives through different centrally and state sponsored schemes in the district. The Minister appreciated the efforts of the District Administration in ensuring the timely completion of key projects mostly linked to common people’s interest despite facing huge hardships and disruptions due to Covid 19 crisis.

The Minister also interacted with different delegations of DDC’s, BDC’s, PRI’s and MC’s about their demands and grievances. The Minster gave them a patient hearing and directed district administration to register all genuine issues for proper redressal. Later delegations from traders, youth clubs, and local deputations also had an interaction with the Minister and put forth their issues and demands. The minister assured them of addressing the genuine demands and also taking up the issues with concerned central government ministries.

The Minister also visited Sheikh ulAlam Hall Budgam and distributed nutrition kits, sanction letters among the selected beneficiaries including adolescent children and old age persons. Later the minister participated in a plantation drive at the nearby BihistiZehra Park.