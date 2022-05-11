People of J&K have to unite to fight attack on dignity: Mehbooba

"There is no way out because of the circumstances Jammu and Kashmir is going through after August 2019, these circumstances demand that we unite. People from all walks of life, be it Gujjar, Pahari, Kashmiri, youth, women," Mehbooba said at a party function here.

The former chief minister said Jammu and Kashmir was facing many challenges post abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution including attempts at disempowerment of the people.