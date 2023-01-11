People of Khimber happy to get J&K Bank Branch after 7 long decades: Kaiser Ganai

Srinagar, Jan 11: DDC Member Khimber and Apni Party Senior Youth Vice President Kaiser Ganai on Wednesday said that after seven long decades people of Khimber have been gifted with much needed J&K Bank branch.
In statement, Kaiser said people had to suffer immensely in absence of the essential banking facility in this area and the successive governments also adopted negative attitude towards their pleas. “I see this as the triumph of three tier Panchayat system where public issues are being resolved without any delay and the people have direct access to their elected representatives which exhibits the success of public empowerment,” he said. Kaiser also expressed gratitude to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Aijaz Asad and MD and CEO J&K Bank Baldev Prakash for their unrelenting support to establish this essential Bank branch which is no less than a dream come true for the local inhabitants.
“This could not have been possible with the immense support of DC Srinagar with whose support and consideration this public issues was resolved after seventy years. Also Baldev Prakash, MD and CEO J&K Bank played a vital role to address this genuine public demand,” he remarked.