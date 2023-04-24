People offer Eid greetings to Farooq, Omar: NC

Srinagar, Apr 24 : Scores of party functionaries, workers, and people visited the residence of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on the third consecutive day to offer their Eid greetings to them, a press release said.
It added that people from different walks of life continued to visit the residence of the party President and Vice President for three consecutive days to offer their Eid greetings. The duo thanked the visitors for taking time to wish them personally. They prayed that the auspicious festivity continues to foster the bonds of unity in J&K.