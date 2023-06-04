People rue lack of basic amenities at Children’s Park Handwara

Kupwara, June 4: The residents of Handwara and adjacent villages have urged authorities to upgrade Children’s Park Handwara with basic amenities so that people visiting here may not face inconvenience.
Visitors across Sub District Handwara throng in large numbers to this park but feel dismayed over lack of basic amenities.
The lack of basic amenities at Children’s Park Handwara has left the locals anguished.
“Due to the lack of any other park in the main town Handwara, people prefer to visit Children’s Park with their kids but due to lack of toilet facility, they face inconvenience. Lack of drinking water also adds to their woes,” Showkat Hassan, a local told Greater Kashmir.
“Lack of substantial dustbins and lighting systems has also been a concern for visitors but concerned authorities seem to be watching as mute spectators,” he added.
The residents said that over Rs six crore were spent on the construction of this park but unknowingly it has been left without basic amenities.
The people also complained about the uncovered drain which passes through the park. “Parents always remain apprehensive about their children due to the uncovered drain. Previously few toddlers have fallen into this drain resulting in injuries to them but still then the concerned authorities have not taken any tangible step to cover the drain,” another local, Mohammad Rustam said.
The residents have sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray in this regard so that the hardships being faced by the visitors may end.