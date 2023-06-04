People rue lack of basic amenities at Children’s Park Handwara

Visitors across Sub District Handwara throng in large numbers to this park but feel dismayed over lack of basic amenities.

The lack of basic amenities at Children’s Park Handwara has left the locals anguished.

“Due to the lack of any other park in the main town Handwara, people prefer to visit Children’s Park with their kids but due to lack of toilet facility, they face inconvenience. Lack of drinking water also adds to their woes,” Showkat Hassan, a local told Greater Kashmir.