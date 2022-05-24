People see hope in JKAP’s unambiguous policy, clear agenda: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that people see hope in his party’s unambiguous policy and clear agenda.

According to a press note, he was addressing a function at JKAP headquarters here.

The Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman Pampore, Muhammad Altaf Mir along with his workers and Panchayat members from the Pampore assembly constituency joined JKAP at the function.