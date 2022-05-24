People see hope in JKAP’s unambiguous policy, clear agenda: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that people see hope in his party’s unambiguous policy and clear agenda.
According to a press note, he was addressing a function at JKAP headquarters here.
The Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman Pampore, Muhammad Altaf Mir along with his workers and Panchayat members from the Pampore assembly constituency joined JKAP at the function.
On this occasion, welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Bukhari said that the way people have been joining the Apni Party since the day of its inception on March 8, 2020, is enthusiastic and a clear sign that people have faith on “our unambiguous policy and agenda.”
Bukhari said, “The political leaders and workers joining us in each corner of J&K shows that JKAP has a vast acceptance and approval among the masses. The more people we get into our party fold the more we will be strengthened to work for our agenda of development in Jammu and Kashmir and the economic and political empowerment of its people.”
He added that “people are joining us even though the traditional political parties did not leave any stone unturned to malign and defame the Apni Party with their smear campaign.”
He assured new entrants complete support from the top leadership of the party to enable them to serve the people in their respective areas.
Besides Mohammad Altaf Mir, BDC Chairman Pampore, those who joined Apni Party today are Adil Mir, Sarpanch Konibal, Pampore; Abdul Gafar Dra, Sarpanch Lal Pora Pampore; Nageena Aktar, Sarpanch Andoosa; Shabir Ahmad, Sarpanch Munpora Pampore; Gulam Muhammad Lone, Deputy Sarpanch Shaar; Javid Ahmad Dar, Deputy Sarpanch Naganda; and Naseer Ahmad Rather, Punch from Wuyan.