People should have a choice to call their country India or Bharat: Omar Abdullah

"Both India and Bharat are mentioned in the constitution. One could use either of the names," Omar told reporters in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. Omar visited Quil, Pulwama to commiserate with senior party leader Mohammad Khali Bandh on the demise of his grandson. He said that the Prime Minister should not go against the constitution.

"If you see the plane by which Prime Minister is flying to Indonesia, both Bharat and India are inscribed on it," Omar said.

The name row was triggered after the President's invitation to G20 leaders mentioned 'President of Bharat" instead of President of India".