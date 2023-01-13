People should not face any inconvenience due to snowfall: Apni Party

Srinagar, Jan 13: Apni Party Senior Vice President and former cabinet minister Ghulam Hassan Mir on Friday urged divisional administration to remain alert to ensure people do not face any inconvenience due to the snowfall.
In a statement Mir said that since it is snowing heavily everywhere in the Valley, the administration must make sure that there is no shortage of essential commodities, power, water supply, and so on.
Mir also urged district administrations to ensure a swift snow-clearing process so that highways and important roads and link roads remain unblocked, and people do not suffer due to the lack of accessibility in towns and far-flung areas. The men and machinery should be working all the time so that surface connectivity and public utility services are not hampered, he said.
Apni Party leader urged the authorities to make sure there is no scarcity of essential commodities including LPG, kerosene, sugar, and ration during the occurrence of snowfall or post-snowfall.
Ghulam Hassan Mir asserted that the concerned departments must be kept on high alert at the tourist destinations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg so that incoming tourists do not suffer any inconvenience.